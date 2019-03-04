Greensboro seeks approval to collect $2 million in unpaid parking tickets with vehicle registration fees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People owe the city of Greensboro around $2 million dollars in unpaid parking tickets.

“It's not that we've just sat on these parking tickets,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “We try to collect them by traditional means.”

Mayor Vaughan said they’ve worked with debt collectors. The city can also boot the cars, but they must be found parked illegally.

Now, she and other city officials are hoping to work with the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles to get people to pay up. They want to get legislative approval to add the fees to people’s annual vehicle registration costs.

“This would give us different leverage,” Vaughan said.

Vaughan believes the money collected would go to the city’s general fund.

She also said that the city would work with people who owe money, like creating some type of payment plan. She doesn’t want anyone’s livelihood impacted because of unpaid parking tickets.

A handful of people in downtown Greensboro said they think adding the fees to people’s vehicle registration is a good idea.

“I think that's fair,” said one woman. “If somebody does something they're not supposed to do, I don't think they should be able to get away with it.”