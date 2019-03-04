× Greensboro man charged after 2 people stabbed at apartment near North Carolina A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was charged after two people were stabbed at an apartment near North Carolina A&T University.

Two people have non-life-threatening injuries after the stabbing at 1403 Cunningham Street Apt. H that happened at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The victims were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Joshua Leo Conner, 31, has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure.