Fire rips through Burlington church, leaving behind about $75,000 in damages

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A fire left a Burlington church with tens of thousands of dollars in damages.

No one was in the church Sunday night when a neighbor noticed that Solid Rock Baptist Church was on fire.

At about 9:30 p.m., crews responded to the fire, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

The incident caused damage to a beam in the ceiling and fire suppression left behind water damage.

BFD estimates damages at about $75,000.

The fire department reports nothing at the scene suggests foul play.

Edsel Caviness, pastor at Solid Rock Baptist Church, told FOX8 he thinks an old cross with lights may have caused the fire.