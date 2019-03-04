× Actor and Greensboro native Ken Jeong to speak at UNCG commencement

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Actor Ken Jeong will deliver the keynote address at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s commencement, the university announced Monday.

Jeong, a Greensboro native who went to Page High School, is best known for his roles “The Hangover” film series and “Community.” He is currently a judge on “The Masked Singer.”

“We are thrilled to have a Greensboro native who has achieved such incredible and diverse success in his life come and share his story with our 2019 graduates,” Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam Jr. said “His path has taken him from kid in Greensboro to medical school, television and film stardom, and to his tremendous work on behalf of breast cancer survivors. What a great role model for our students. I know he will offer words of wisdom, and encouragement, with a dose of humor, as he tells our newest Spartan alumni how he found his way and achieved his dreams.”

Prior to his acting career, Jeong earned his undergraduate degree at Duke University and went on to get his medical degree at UNC Chapel Hill.

UNCG’s commencement is at the Greensboro coliseum on May 10 .