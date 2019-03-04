14 fire departments on hand as motel goes up in flames in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. — A massive fire drew out 14 fire departments overnight in Oak Island.

At about 10:19 p.m. Sunday night, the Oak Island Fire Department shared photos of the “heavily-involved” fire at the Ocean Crest Motel — a two-story, 10,000-square-foot building with a wooden frame.

At about 2:32 a.m. Monday, OIFD followed up, adding that the crews were focused on defensive operations to prevent the spread of fire and were using aerial streams.

“Windy conditions aided with the spread of the fire but the fire is now under control,” OIFD reported.

While mutual aid teams had begun clearing the scene at about 2 a.m., teams continued working on fire suppression and investigation.