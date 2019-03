HIGH POINT, N.C. – Crews are on the scene of a house fire near the Davidson-Guilford county line.

Several crews were called to 864 Barney Road at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday. There is no word on if anyone was hurt or what caused the fire.

Responding departments include Beeson Fire Department, Wallburg Fire Department and High Point Police Department. Davidson County emergency workers also responded.

36.010558 -80.074049