Police investigate shooting that left woman injured in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating after a woman was shot and injured in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

The victim, 24-year-old Tiayonna D. Bash, told police she went to an apartment at 1415 Peace Court with one other person and was shot in the back.

Bash said when they arrived, they were approached by multiple teenage suspects inside a vehicle and one of them got out and starting firing gunshots.

Bash was hit in the lower back and taken to a hospital, according to police, who were called to the scene at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they are still in the early stages of the investigation. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

