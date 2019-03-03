Myrtle Beach police looking for missing, endangered mom and 9-year-old son

Posted 6:05 pm, March 3, 2019, by , Updated at 06:09PM, March 3, 2019

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Police in Myrtle Beach are looking for a mother and her 9-year-old son, who may be in danger.

Dominique Hamm and her son, King Jabari, were last seen leaving a Dave & Buster’s restaurant at 1322 Celebrity Circle in Myrtle Beach at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Police said they may with an unknown man in a white Nissan Altima with temporary license plates.

Anyone with any information can call Myrtle Beach police at (843) 918-1382 or 911.

