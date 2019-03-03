× Man arrested after 8-month-old child exposed to cocaine in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A man in Burlington was arrested after police said an 8-month-old child was exposed to cocaine, according to a Burlington police press release.

Gary Donnell Cotton, 38, of Burlington, was jailed in Alamance County in lieu of a $25,000 bond on a charge of felony child abuse.

Burlington police said officers were informed at about 1 a.m. Sunday of an 8-month-old child being treated at Alamance Regional Medical Center.

The child came into contact with cocaine while in the custody of a relative, according to Burlington police. The child has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Police said the Alamance County Department of Social Services was contacted, responded and assisted in this investigation.

Police said this case does not appear to be connected to the recent string of drug overdoses in Burlington. There is no indication that the cocaine was tainted with opiates or fentanyl, police said.