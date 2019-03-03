× Inmate who escaped from North Carolina prison still wanted and may be connected to recent crime

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are warning the public about an “armed and dangerous” inmate who escaped from a North Carolina in prison in October and is still wanted.

Cul Priest Jones, 44, of Halifax, N.C., escaped from the Hoke Correctional Institute on Oct. 14.

The suspect then “began a multi-state crime spree involving crimes including burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft,” according to B.K. Roberts, the sheriff in Brunswick County, Va.

Jones burglarized several homes and businesses in Gasburg, Va. in November, according to Roberts. One vehicle was stolen and later recovered in Maryland.

“All information at the time supported that Jones was traveling North and no longer posed a threat to our area,” Roberts said in a Facebook post.

However, officials said Jones was connected to a break-in at a Halifax, N.C. business Thursday where several items, including two vehicles, were stolen.

One vehicle was later recovered, but officials said Jones may still be driving a black 2002 Mercedes with North Carolina independent dealer tag of 145775 or 145756.

Anyone with any information about where Jones is can call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848- 3133.