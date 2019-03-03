× Former police officer, 2 women dead after small plane crashes in North Carolina

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. – A former Raleigh police officer and two women were killed after a small plane crashed near Louisburg, N.C., according to authorities.

WTVD reported that Brian Sjostedt, a Raleigh police officer from 1998-2005, and two women died in the crash on Friday night. The women have not been identified.

The plane took off from the Triangle North Executive Airport, heading toward Hilton Head, S.C., and crashed about 7:20 p.m. Friday into Clifton Pond.

Weather conditions had made it difficult to remove the plane, which had been submerged in water until about Saturday afternoon.

Raleigh Police Department expressed its condolences:

“We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

The Highway Patrol said the investigation had been turned over to the FAA, which released the following statement:

“A Cessna C182 aircraft crashed into Clifton Pond one mile south of Louisburg, NC, about 7:20 p.m. on Friday, March 2. The aircraft took off from Triangle North Executive Airport and was heading to Hilton Head, SC. Check with local authorities on the condition of three people on board. The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause for the accident.”

The FAA previously said the pilot was the only person on board. The plane was registered to a Raleigh company, according to WTVD.