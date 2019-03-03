× Dog rips off portion of 4-year-old child’s arm and authorities are still looking for the limb

LAYTON, Utah — A dog ripped off a portion of a 4-year-old boy’s arm Sunday afternoon in Utah, according to police.

KSTU reported that the boy had a sock on his hand and was trying to play with two Husky breed dogs through a fence.

Officials said one of the dogs bit the boy with such force that it severed his hand above his wrist.

Crews were called to the scene in Layton, Utah at about 3:45 p.m. Authorities are still looking for the boy’s limb.

Officers took both dogs and placed them into quarantine while the investigation continues.