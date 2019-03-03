Deputies release images of man accused of robbing Randolph County Dollar General with knife

Posted 12:01 pm, March 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:04PM, March 3, 2019

Photo Gallery

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Randolph County deputies are looking for a man accused of robbing a Dollar General with a knife.

The suspect allegedly entered the store at 7218 NC Hwy 62, Trinity at about 7 p.m. Saturday and demanded money with a note and knife.

Deputies said he took the money and left in the passenger side of a small vehicle parked in front of the store. Nobody was hurt.

He has been described as a man in his 30s-40s, about 5-foot-9-inches and about 230 pounds with dark hair, balding on top, and a short, dark beard.

Anyone with any information can call 911 or the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6699.

Google Map for coordinates 35.895470 by -79.989334.

7218 NC-62, Trinity, NC

