Deputies release images of man accused of robbing Randolph County Dollar General with knife

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Randolph County deputies are looking for a man accused of robbing a Dollar General with a knife.

The suspect allegedly entered the store at 7218 NC Hwy 62, Trinity at about 7 p.m. Saturday and demanded money with a note and knife.

Deputies said he took the money and left in the passenger side of a small vehicle parked in front of the store. Nobody was hurt.

He has been described as a man in his 30s-40s, about 5-foot-9-inches and about 230 pounds with dark hair, balding on top, and a short, dark beard.

Anyone with any information can call 911 or the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6699.

35.895470 -79.989334