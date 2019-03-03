× Deputies looking for man wanted in North Carolina murder; suspect has ties to Rowan, Davie counties

WOODLEAF, N.C. – Deputies are looking for a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Rowan County.

Hayden Scott Godair, 25, is wanted in the death of 17-year-old Jabari Isaiah Rogers, according to a press release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Rowan County deputies were called to a reported shooting on Cone Drive in Woodleaf at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound in the driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant on Godair for murder.

Godair has ties to Davie County and Rowan County and is believed to still be armed, according to deputies.

Anyone who knowns where he is can call 911, Lt. C. Moose (704) 216-8687, Detective Ollie Greene (704) 216-8686 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.