Body found near South Carolina boat crash site where teen went missing, officials say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. – A body has been found in South Carolina near where a woman was reported missing after being ejected from a boat that hit a bridge piling.

A boater in Beaufort County found a body in a marsh area near the Broad River Boat Landing on Sunday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded and confirmed it was a human body.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office took custody of the body. Authorities are working to determine a cause of death and identification. An autopsy is planned.

The clothing found on the body is similar to what 19-year-old Mallory Beach was reported to have been wearing when she was ejected from a boat in Archer Creek on February 24, according to the sheriff’s office.

Beach was on a boat with several other people that crashed into a bridge that crosses Archers Creek near a causeway leading to the gate of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, according to the Island Packet.