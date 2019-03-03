Body found near South Carolina boat crash site where teen went missing, officials say

Posted 5:45 pm, March 3, 2019, by

Mallory Beach

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. – A body has been found in South Carolina near where a woman was reported missing after being ejected from a boat that hit a bridge piling.

A boater in Beaufort County found a body in a marsh area near the Broad River Boat Landing on Sunday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded and confirmed it was a human body.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office took custody of the body. Authorities are working to determine a cause of death and identification. An autopsy is planned.

The clothing found on the body is similar to what 19-year-old Mallory Beach was reported to have been wearing when she was ejected from a boat in Archer Creek on February 24, according to the sheriff’s office.

Beach was on a boat with several other people that crashed into a bridge that crosses Archers Creek near a causeway leading to the gate of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, according to the Island Packet.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.