× A North Carolina highway could be closed for hours, forcing crews to set up a portable toilet for frustrated drivers

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – A stretch of Interstate 85 northbound in Rowan County could be closed for hours Sunday, forcing crews to set up a portable toilet for frustrated drivers.

Troopers told WSOC that a Harris Teeter semitrailer loaded with groceries overturned around 3 a.m. after swerving to avoid a disabled vehicle near exit 68.

The highway is expected to be closed until 11 a.m. as crews work to unload the truck before moving it out of the roadway.

Drivers can get around the accident by using exit 68 to get off I-85, crossing over Highway 152 and re-entering the interstate on the nearby entrance ramp.

Troopers said one person was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unclear at this point.