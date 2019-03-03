21-year-old woman shot and killed while helping friend escape suspected domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALTIMORE, Md. – A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed while helping her friend escape a suspected domestic violence situation, according to police.

WMAR reported that Kaylyn High was shot in the head Wednesday night in Baltimore.

High’s friend was in a fight with her child’s father and the two were able to escape. High’s friend started driving away and the suspect started firing gunshots, indiscriminately, according to police.

High’s friend drove to John Hopkins Hospital, but High was dead before they arrived.

Police arrested 25-year-old Ramon Burks the next day for shooting at his child’s mother and fatally shooting High.

High was one of three people killed in Baltimore that night.