2 more overdoses reported in Burlington days after police warn community of toxic batch of drugs

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Two more overdoses have been reported in Burlington, days after police announced that a toxic batch of drugs is being spread around the community.

On Saturday, police, firefighters and emergency responders were called to the Econo Lodge hotel at 2133 West Hanford Road to administer Narcan to reverse an overdose.

Then, at about 1 a.m. Sunday, the same group of responders were called to the 1900 block of Hanford Road for another overdose at a home, according to police.

Four of the five overdose cases happened near Hanford Road, according to a Burlington police press release.

Police announced on Friday that heroin and/or cocaine mixed with suspected fentanyl is being distributed throughout the community. Police responded to three overdoses within a three-hour span on Friday morning.

Two of the people may have been staying at the Knights Inn. The other overdose happened on Columbia Avenue.

Assistant Chief Brian Long said right now the department is focused on saving lives.

The following services are available: