Woman crossing the street at night in Burlington has serious injuries after being hit by car

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A woman crossing the street in Burlington was hit by a car and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Burlington police.

Lisa Clark, 48, of Burlington, sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Burlington police said in a press release.

Police said Clark was crossing US 70/N. Church Street at about 9 p.m. Friday when she was hit by a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by a 22-year-old woman.

Clark was wearing dark clothing and was not in a cross-walk at the time, according to police.

Police said the driver was not hurt, is not facing charges and the car was not damaged.

A portion of North Church Street was closed for about an hour but has since reopened.

36.096632 -79.436196