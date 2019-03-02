× ‘The Sandlot’ is being turned into a TV series with original cast

The classic ‘90s movie The Sandlot is reportedly being turned into a TV series with the original cast.

Uproxx reported that the movie’s director, David Mickey Evans, made an announcement about the series on a recent episode of the Rain Delay podcast.

Evans said the series has been picked up by a streaming service, but did not say when or where it is going to air.

Returning cast members include Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls), Mike Vitar (Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez), Patrick Renna (Hamilton “Ham” Porter), Chauncey Leopardi (“Squints”) and Marty York (“Yeah-Yeah”), according to Evans.

The original 1993 movie focused on a boy moving into a new neighborhood and becoming friends with a groups of kids who play baseball.

They go on a series of adventures after the boy, Scottie Smalls, borrows a baseball from his stepfather that gets hit over a fence.

The Sandlot earned $33.8 million at the box office and earned a cult following over the years.