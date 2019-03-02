× Several North Carolina Chick-fil-A workers awarded $2,500 scholarships during surprise presentation

WILSON, N.C. – Chick-fil-A has awarded several North Carolina employees a $25,000 scholarship as part of an initiative to award $15.3 million in scholarship money to 6,000 employees this year.

The Wilson Times reported that 10 fast food workers were surprised with the award during a presentation on Friday.

The restaurant awards students based on leadership, academics, community involvement and financial need.

Christy Proctor, operator of the franchise in Wilson, N.C., recommended each candidate, all of whom work there.

“These 10 folks that we have here are not only exemplary team members, but I had to write a letter of recommendation for each one of them, so I love them a lot to have done that for 10 individuals,” Proctor said.

The recipients are Cecelia Jenkins, Bridgette Kirby, Cameron Koenig, Kaity Lynch, Evelin Salazar, Caleb Sharpe, Morgan Springs, Andrea Strawderman, Danielle Wible and Derek Wilson.