× Roy Williams, UNC coach, helped off court during Clemson game

CLEMSON, S.C. – North Carolina basketball Coach Roy Williams was escorted off the court after an apparent fall near the bench during UNC’s game against Clemson on Saturday.

The Island Packet reported that it happened late in the first half of the game. Williams appeared to be turning toward a bench when he apparently fell forward.

Williams has a history of vertigo, according to WTVD sports anchor Joe Mazur. He was escorted to the locker room.