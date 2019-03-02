× Recovery efforts underway after plane crash in North Carolina

LOUISBURG, N.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a plane crash Friday night in Franklin County, according to WTVD.

The plane took off from the Triangle North Executive Airport, heading toward Hilton Head, S.C. and crashed at about 7:20 p.m. into Clifton Pond, near Louisburg.

The Highway Patrol said the investigation had been turned over to the FAA.

The FAA released the following statement:

A Cessna C182 aircraft crashed into Clifton Pond, one mile south of Louisburg, N.C., about 7:20 p.m. today. The aircraft took off from Triangle North Executive Airport and was heading to Hilton Head, S.C. The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause for the accident.

The FAA mentioned that the pilot was the only person on board. The plane that went down was registered to a Raleigh company, according to WTVD.

It appears to be “a recovery effort,” according to emergency crews. Franklin County first responders searched through muddy conditions and said they will not take the plane out of the water until Saturday morning.