Person taken to the hospital after being shot in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Greensboro on Saturday, according to police.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of North Elm Street shortly before 6 p.m. after a gunshot was fired, according to a police press release.

Officers found a victim had been shot and emergency workers took the victim to the hospital.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name, the extent of the injuries, any suspect information or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information can call police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

