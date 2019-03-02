Nathaniel Taylor, actor on ’70s sitcom ‘Sanford and Son,’ dies at 80

Nathaniel Taylor, the actor who played Rollo Lawson on the 1970s TV comedy show Sanford and Son has died. He was 80.

Variety reported that Taylor died Feb. 27 at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center after suffering a heart attack.

Taylor appeared on 32 episodes of the popular series from 1972 to 1977 and later reprised the role on a short-lived 1980–1981 spin-off Sanford.

Taylor also played the first version of Jim-Jam with Redd Foxx on the 1986 series The Redd Foxx Show. In the late 1970s, he played Rerun’s brother–in–law, Ike, in the sitcom What’s Happening!!

Taylor aslo reprised the role of Rollo Lawson in the short–lived Grady. He was also in an episode of The Bill Cosby Show, Adam 12, and Police Story.