Man accused of starting fire at High Point home and running off with stolen items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A man accused of setting a bed on fire in a High Point home and stealing several items has been arrested.

Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday in reference to the fire.

A man who does not live there went inside and set a bed on fire, according to a fire official. He allegedly stole several things and dropped a TV as he was running off.

The suspect was arrested in a wooded area behind the home. His name has not been released.

The homeowner was not home at the time. The American Red Cross is working with the homeowner.

FOX8 was previously told by a firefighter that one child was treated for smoke inhalation, but the fire inspector has now confirmed that nobody was hurt.

35.965563 -79.982967