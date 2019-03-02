× Gunman found guilty of raping woman 5 times while she held her infant; duct-taped her

SHREVEPORT, La. – A man convicted of breaking into a woman’s home and raping her five times as she held her infant faces life in prison.

KSLA reported that Travionne Dewayne Bradley, 20, raped the victim, then 18, at her home in Caddo Heights, La. in Dec. 2015.

The suspect, armed with a handgun, also duct-taped the woman’s wrists and mouth, according to prosecutors.

Bradley’s trial started last month, with the jury hearing testimony from investigators, the victim and a DNA analyst.

The jury returned a verdict of guilty-as-charged on one count of first-degree rape and guilty of four counts of second-degree rape on Friday.

Bradley will face a sentence of life in prison on April 2. He also faces five to 40 years for each count of second-degree rape.