× Child taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after fire at home in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A child is being treated for smoke inhalation after a home caught fire on Saturday, according to High Point firefighters.

Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to the fire.

The name and condition of the child taken to the hospital has not been released. Nobody else was hurt.

There is no word on what caused the fire or how much damaged was done.

Crews remained on the scene as of about 6 p.m. Saturday.

35.965563 -79.982967