× 3 dead after small plane crashes into North Carolina pond

LOUISBURG, N.C. – One man and two women died after a small plane crashed into a pond near Louisburg, N.C., according to authorities.

WTVD reported that the plane took off from the Triangle North Executive Airport, heading towards Hilton Head, S.C., and crashed about 7:20 p.m. Friday into Clifton Pond.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims. The plane was removed from the pond at about 5:30 p.m.

The Highway Patrol said the investigation had been turned over to the FAA, which released the following statement:

A Cessna C182 aircraft crashed into Clifton Pond one mile south of Louisburg, NC, about 7:20 p.m. on Friday, March 2. The aircraft took off from Triangle North Executive Airport and was heading to Hilton Head, SC. Check with local authorities on the condition of three people on board. The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause for the accident.

The FAA previously said the pilot was the only person on board. The plane was registered to a Raleigh company, according to WTVD.