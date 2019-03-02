× 2 people hurt in stabbing reported at apartment near North Carolina A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two people have non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at an apartment near North Carolina A&T State University, according to Greensboro police.

Police said officers were called to 1403 Cunningham Street Apt. H on a disorder call at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The victims were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Police said one person is in custody and charges are pending. Police have not said what led to the stabbing.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

36.071009 -79.770159