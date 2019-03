× Wreck on US-52 South near I-40 Business cleared

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A wreck along US-52 South closed a lane and caused delays Friday morning. The lane has since been reopened.

The incident began at about 7:09 a.m. near exit 109 for Interstate 40 Business, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The wreck shut down the right lane.

The incident reportedly ended around 8:13 a.m.