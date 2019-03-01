Wisconsin town could start fining parents if their kids are bullies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Wisconsin town is considering a drastic measure to combat bullying.

Sun Prairie city officials put forward a law proposal that would ticket parents if their child bullies other children, WISC reports.

The tickets would include fines from $50 to $1,000. Parents hope that the tickets would encourage families to have conversations with their children.

The city-wide anti-bullying ordinance would cover different kinds of bullying from physical acts to spoken words to electronic messages.

The Sun Prairie Area School District already has anti-bullying programs in place, but Sun Prairie Alder Maureen Combie said to WISC, "It's basically just another tool in the tool box."

So far the school district hasn't publicly voiced support or opposition to the proposal.