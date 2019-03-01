× Vegan bride roasted after banning meat-eating mom, family from wedding

A vegan bride booted her own mom of her wedding guest list because she didn’t want to “host murderers,” according to Australia’s leading news site news.com.au.

And her mom wasn’t the only one.

The Australian woman told a vegan Facebook group that just having a vegan menu at her wedding wasn’t enough in a post that has since been deleted.

She wanted all of her guests to make a lifelong commit to giving up meat and animal byproducts, like milk, eggs and butter. If they refused, they couldn’t come to the wedding.

“Just for some context, some family members were told they are not invited to my wedding because we don’t want to host murderers,” she wrote, news.com.au reports. “Our wedding is supposed to be one of the happiest days of our lives.”

Those “murderers” included her mother and two cousins, who, at one time, were planned to be bridesmaids.

The bride said her family did not take the news well.

“When I broke the news to them, all I got was attacked because I don’t want the weight of having people that still kill animals (the very beings we are trying to protect) at my wedding on my conscience,” the bride wrote.

Since the story broke, people have had some strong reactions to this idea.

I mean, couldn't she just serve a vegetarian selection and left the snarky comments out of it? Meat eaters USUALLY ALSO eat fruits and vegetables. She really didn't HAVE to be a bridezilla about it. :/ LOL https://t.co/r6gWWnJWGg — Holly (Quirin) (@Quirin64) February 25, 2019

@BTtoronto I simply would not attend that vegan wedding! You can’t force your lifestyle on others. I can go the day without meat but I’m not changing for anyone! That was unfair of that bride to be. — D. Robertson (@TOpatsfan) February 20, 2019