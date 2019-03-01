Speeding fears grow after terrifying crash in Lexington neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Three people escaped serious injury in a rollover crash in Lexington Thursday evening.

The crash happened just after 6:15 p.m. on Hillside Drive.

The driver of a small white car lost control of their vehicle and ran off the road. Their car knocked over a power pole before the vehicle landed upside down.

The driver and one the passengers were able to escape the vehicle. A passenger in the back seat had to be removed by EMS due to a back injury.

Lexington police have not released an exact cause of the crash, however, those who live on the road believe speed was a factor.

Paul Savicki told FOX8 he heard a car's engine rev up moments before the crash.

“It sounded like someone was taking off,” he said.

His neighbor is a father of four kids and said he fears for their safety everyday. Hillside Drive is a road they take every day on the way to school.

“You worry about your family leaving the house anyway,” Caleb Gray said. “But knowing that something like this can happen on our road, I do worry.”