South Carolina father charged after twin children test positive for meth

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — A man was taken into custody as deputies investigate why two twin children tested positive for methamphetamine, WJZY reports.

Gavyn Michael Lovett, 27, of Rock Hill, S.C., was charged with two counts of unlawful child neglect and two counts of third-degree assault and battery.

The York County Sheriff’s Office believes he exposed his twins to the drug. The mother of the children was also charged amid the investigation back in December 2018.

They pair were accused of using drugs around their children while they were at a Rock Hill motel, according to WJZY.

Lovett was in Spartanburg Jail on shoplifting charges, but was released Wednesday. He was then taken back into custody that same day.