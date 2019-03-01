Realty company in Lexington is giving out free prom dresses to high school students

Posted 9:08 am, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38AM, March 1, 2019

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A local realty company is help students save money on prom dresses.

“Any high schooler can come and pick out a dress, we have all colors and kinds of sizes,” said agent Caroline James with Mantle Realty.

She and co-workers started collecting dresses about a month ago and have collected nearly 400.

“It just turned into more dresses than we thought and we are excited to give back,” James said.

In addition to prom dresses, including some brand new, they’ve received some bridesmaid dresses.

If you are interested in snagging a free dress, visit Mantle Realty’s uptown Lexington office Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The office is at 206 North Main Street, across the street from BB&T.

Google Map for coordinates 35.825722 by -80.251950.

206 N Main St, Lexington, NC 27292, United States

