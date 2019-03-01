Police looking to identify non-verbal man found without ID in the Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. – Police in South Carolina are hoping to identify a non-verbal man who was found without an ID in the Myrtle Beach area.

The Horry County Police Department posted an image of the man to its Facebook page on Friday in hopes of getting him home safe.

Police said the man was found at about 7:15 a.m. Friday near Maypop Circle and April Pine Drive in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County.

He is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old. Myrtle Beach police are also investigating.

Anyone who has any information on who the man is can call Horry County police at (843) 248-1520.

33.676606 -78.984711