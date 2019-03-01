People encouraged to ‘unplug’ from electronic devices for National Day of Unplugging

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- Beginning at sundown March 1 through sundown March 2, people are being encouraged to “unplug” from their digital devices.

The National Day of Unplugging is an effort to help people focus on connecting with each other and their communities by not using technology for 24 hours.

The medical community has been particularly concerned about how extended screen time can impact a child’s health.

“When you look at some of the risk factors that are associated with the higher amounts of screen time, we're looking at there's a direct association with obesity and with bullying, some mental disorders, problems in school, attention,” Dr. Carmen Robinson said.

Robinson is a family physician at Novant Health Clemmons Family Medicine.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has developed screen time recommendations for children.

Robinson says it’s important that adults are setting the example.

Making a commitment to disconnect for 24 hours could help parents learn to protect certain spaces from screen time, including traveling to and from school and dinner time.

“We have to stay connected, but it is important to remember there is another side of connection that we can't neglect,” Robinson said.