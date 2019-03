FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One person was killed when a small plane crashed into the side of a building Friday in Fort Lauderdale, according to WPLG.

The plane crashed just before 12 p.m.

The plane struck between the 16th and 17th floors of a condominium before tumbling down and falling on a pool deck.

There were people inside the building, but there were no injuries reported from residents, WPLG reports.