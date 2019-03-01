× North Carolina woman charged with animal cruelty after yorkie found covered in its own waste dies

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina woman has been charged with animal cruelty after her neglected yorkie was found covered in its own feces and died.

WTVD reported that Chris Wright, 61, faces a charge of animal cruelty after the Wake County case was originally reported in early January.

Wright left the dog in its kennel, allowing feces to become entwined in its hair for months, causing physical damage to the dog’s skin and muscle tissues, according to the citation.

Wright is a teacher at Cedar Creek Middle School in Franklin County and was suspended with pay started Thursday night, according to principal Bart Elliott.

WTVD went the home Thursday to get her side of the story. A man who identified himself as her husband came to the door and said she was at her teaching job. He declined to comment.

The hair around the dog’s snout was so entangled she couldn’t eat, according to Chris Hughes, who runs “The Mr. Mo Project,” an animal rescue that specializes in elderly and infirm dogs.

“Josie’s mouth was basically forced shut from matting hair around it,” he said.

And Hughes said by the time she was rescued, she was so weak she didn’t have the will to survive even after being taken from the Wake County animal shelter to the NC State vet school.

When the decision was made to put her down, Hughes hopped on a plane and flew to Raleigh.

“I was able to at least hold her in my arms for five minutes or so and give her the love that I don’t think she ever really got,” he said.

Hughes says he’s appalled that Wright is only charged with a misdemeanor and says animal cruelty laws in North Carolina need to be stiffened.