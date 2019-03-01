× North Carolina parent is upset that he wasn’t notified that his son’s school bus got stuck in the mud

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina parent is upset that he wasn’t notified that his son’s school bus got stuck in the mud.

WLOS reported that Ben Hall rushed to the scene after his son, an Enka High School student, called him after it happened.

The bus “got stuck in the mud on the side of the road, briefly,” according to a spokesperson for Buncombe County Schools.

“If an incident happens, I think the parents should immediately be notified,” Hall said. Hall said he is concerned that nobody called 911 and he wants better communication.

“The bus driver had unloaded the bus from where it was sitting, and it was on an embankment,” Hall said. “Not super steep, but just a slant.”

The school system spokesperson said the bus was pulled out and continued on its route.

School officials typically send parents a message if the bus is seriously delayed because of something like traffic or a breakdown, according to the school system.