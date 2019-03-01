× North Carolina math teacher arrested for alleged sex crimes with student

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Clinton City Schools teacher has been arrested in Sampson County after investigators said he engaged in sexual acts with a student, according to Clinton City Schools.

WTVD reported that Jose Maria Rodrigues Quinteros, 24, was taken into custody Thursday and has been charged with three counts of sex act with a student.

School officials said Quinteros worked at the high school for three years as a math teacher.

The school district issued the following statement:

“As soon as the school system learned of these allegations, law enforcement was notified and the employee was suspended. The school system will continue to offer its full cooperation to law enforcement as the investigation continues. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. Due to the ongoing investigation, the school system cannot comment further at this time.”

Quinteros was booked into the Sampson County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.