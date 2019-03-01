× Non-verbal man found in Myrtle Beach area identified and reunited with his mother

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. – A non-verbal man found in the Myrtle Beach area on Friday has been identified and reunited with his mother.

WMBF reported that Michael Walters is home safe after being found at about 7:15 a.m. Friday near Maypop Circle and April Pine Drive with no identification.

The Horry County Police Department posted to Facebook asking for help identifying him.

“We would like to thank our community, who reached out in force to provide the support, guidance, and information that enabled this reunion. It was because of a tip that HCPD was able to get this situation resolved so quickly,” said Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.