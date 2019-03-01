× Man wanted in High Point murder case arrested in South Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man, wanted for murder in High Point, was found and arrested in South Carolina, according to High Point police.

Corderrel Latrice McCoy, 28, of High Point, was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Tanique Shaquan Allen.

Allen’s body was found in the 1400 block of East Commerce Avenue with a gunshot wound on Feb. 20.

On Friday, the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force took McCoy into custody in York, South Carolina.

He is being held in the York County Jail under no bond.