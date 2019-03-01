Man expected to recover after hit by train while wearing headphones in Kernersville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — He was hit by train Wednesday, but Kernersville police now say he is stable and expected to recover.

At 9:29 a.m., a man was walking along railroad tracks, listening to music with headphone, at Railroad Street and Cherry Street.

Police say he didn't hear the oncoming train over his music.

The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, however, police announced that he is expected to recover, albeit with some permanent injuries.

The identity of the person hit by the train has not been released.

Kernersville police said they would resume an investigation for trespassing at a later date.