Man admits to sexually assaulting 93-year-old woman on her deathbed days before she died

Posted 2:29 pm, March 1, 2019, by

Stephen Edwards

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man has admitted to sexually assaulting a 93-year-old woman on her deathbed, just days before she died.

WPTZ reported that 71-year-old Stephen Edwards sexually assaulted the victim last year at Burlington Health and Rehab in South Burlington.

The victim was in hospice care when a nurse reportedly found Edwards sexually abusing her.

Edwards was charged last year with lewd and lascivious conduct and sexual abuse of a vulnerable woman, according to WCAX.

The suspect owns a jewelry store and was previously convicted of selling stolen property.

In that case, Edwards got a suspended sentence of three to six months in prison and was placed on probation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.