Man admits to sexually assaulting 93-year-old woman on her deathbed days before she died

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man has admitted to sexually assaulting a 93-year-old woman on her deathbed, just days before she died.

WPTZ reported that 71-year-old Stephen Edwards sexually assaulted the victim last year at Burlington Health and Rehab in South Burlington.

The victim was in hospice care when a nurse reportedly found Edwards sexually abusing her.

Edwards was charged last year with lewd and lascivious conduct and sexual abuse of a vulnerable woman, according to WCAX.

The suspect owns a jewelry store and was previously convicted of selling stolen property.

In that case, Edwards got a suspended sentence of three to six months in prison and was placed on probation.