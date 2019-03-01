Katrina, Florence, Matthew, and Harvey names that strike fear if you live along any coast. Four devastating and deadly hurricanes costing billions of dollars in damage and countless lives. These are the stories of people who lived through the terror of ferocious winds and massive flooding. They made it out alive, but barely survived.
Hurricane Madness: I Barely Survived
