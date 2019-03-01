Georgia freshman accused of killing high school senior

Posted 6:17 am, March 1, 2019, by

(Getty Images)

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A high school freshman allegedly shot a senior at the teenager’s home after a fight at their school, the DeKalb County School District told WAGA.

A group of four or five high schools ended up in a fight on Wednesday in the Stephenson High School bus lane.

The next day, just after noon, officers responded to the senior’s home and found the boy unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to WAGA, police took a person into custody but have not released the person’s name.

Officers believe the shooting was connected to the fight.

On Friday, a crisis team will be on hand at the high school to help support the Stephenson High School community.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.