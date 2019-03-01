× Georgia freshman accused of killing high school senior

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A high school freshman allegedly shot a senior at the teenager’s home after a fight at their school, the DeKalb County School District told WAGA.

A group of four or five high schools ended up in a fight on Wednesday in the Stephenson High School bus lane.

The next day, just after noon, officers responded to the senior’s home and found the boy unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to WAGA, police took a person into custody but have not released the person’s name.

Officers believe the shooting was connected to the fight.

On Friday, a crisis team will be on hand at the high school to help support the Stephenson High School community.