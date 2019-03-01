Duke Energy eliminates 1,900 jobs, Uber and Lyft drivers may be getting stock and more

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Duke Energy which eliminated 1,900 jobs last year, Uber and Lyft drivers who could get stock when the companies go public and Amazon's proposed Amazon day which would have buyers getting their products on a day of their choosing.
