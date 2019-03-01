Dehydrated, malnourished dog found with mouth taped shut

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A dog in Florida is recovering after being found with its mouth taped shut with electrical tape.

The Florida Cur dog was found in Lee County, Fla. roaming through backyards with the tape over its mouth, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“The dog was panting, drooling and reportedly suffocating,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “The dog was dehydrated, appeared malnourished and was bleeding from wounds on his left arm and chest.”

Deputies said the dog has been seen by a veterinarian and is resting comfortably at Lee County Domestic Animal Services, an animal protection organization.

Deputies are looking for whoever owns the dog and are investigating who taped its mouth shut.